Dan Gilbert's company Bedrock laying off 60 employees amid restructuring

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - JULY 19: A view of Downtown Detroit looking south on Woodward Avenue is shown July 19, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit's emergency manager Kevin Orr filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy July 18, 2013 making Detroit the largest city to file for bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 30, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bedrock, Dan Gilbert's real estate company, announced it was laying off 60 employees amid restructuring for the company.

According to Bedrock, the company will try to move the affected employees into new roles within other Gilbert organizations.

In a statement, a Bedrock spokesperson said that several team members have already accepted new positions with other companies, and they expect a majority to find new roles in the coming weeks. Those that don't, they said, will be given a severance package and other services.

The restructuring, the company added in a statement, "will position the company for continued growth and improved service in 2021 and well beyond."

