‘Dancing With The Stars’ moving to Disney+ this fall after 30 seasons on ABC

(WXYZ) — ABC’s popular “Dancing With The Stars” program is now moving to Disney+.

According to a press release, the series has been picked up for two seasons and will premiere exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this fall on the platform.

The move will reportedly make “Dancing With The Stars” the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

Get the Mirrorball ready. 🤩 Dancing with the Stars is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus! #DWTS 💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/CKmfgSgOZF — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 8, 2022

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a press release. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

“Dancing With The Stars” had a 30 season run on ABC.

