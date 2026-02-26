HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Taylor resident was arrested and charged after a police chase in Huron Township ended at a landfill in Carleton, damaged homes and more.

According to the Huron Township Police Department, Taylor police requested assistance for a vehicle with an armed suspect who was being pursued.

See the dash cam and bodycam video below

Dash cam video shows chase that ended at Wayne County landfill; suspect had 9 guns in the car

Officers assisted and the pursuit continued and was initially terminated; however, the suspect went into the 37000 block of Ash Rd. and stopped.

As officers approached the suspect fled the scene and attempted to run over an officer. He also damaged multiple fences in the area.

The chase then continued, and the suspect eventually drove into the Carleton Farms Landfill, where he attempted to ram multiple police vehicles. Eventually, he was blocked in and taken into custody.

Police said three officers sustained minor injuries and they were treated at the scene.

When police searched the suspect's vehicle, they found nine guns inside, a mixture of handguns and rifles with scopes.

The suspect is in Taylor police custody and is expected to be charged.