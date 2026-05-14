ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the third time, a decision on a controversial data center proposal in Allen Park has been postponed.

Solstice Data is looking to build a 26-megawatt data center on Enterprise Drive, just south of I-94. Commissioners once again requested more detailed information from developers, repeating specific questions from the previous meeting in March.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Allen Park data center decision postponed for third time amid resident concerns

"So, I would say they haven't definitely answered those questions," a commissioner said.

The proposal has proven controversial for many Allen Park residents, several of whom spoke out after the hours-long meeting.

"Now we're sitting here postponed for more time. So all of these people have to give up all of their time, their money, give up their dinner with their families to come and sit here again," one resident said.

WXYZ

Longtime Melvindale resident Jennifer Justice said she is not only concerned about the proximity of the data center to Melvindale High School but also the long-term impact on the health of the community.

"If they cared about our kids, they wouldn't have made a decision like that," Justice said.

Watch our March report below:

Allen Park residents set to raise concerns over proposed data center at City Planning Commission meeting

"I'm concerned for our kids and I'm concerned for the residents," Justice said.

Both the developers with Solstice Data and the Allen Park Planning Commission declined to speak on camera. It is not yet clear when the next meeting will be held.

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