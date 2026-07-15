SALINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Saline Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved a critical tax abatement for Oracle's massive data center project during a meeting Tuesday night.

The 12-year abatement would reduce the tech company’s real and personal property taxes by 50%.

Watch Megan Lee's video report below:

Saline Township board approves Oracle tax abatement, cap it at original $4.8B project cost

However, the board added a critical stipulation: the tax break is restricted to the project's original $4.8 billion price tag that is in the consent judgment. The data center project is costing much more at $43 billion.

The major decision came after almost two hours of public comment. Many residents voiced their concerns and gave ideas on how to get around such a large tax break.

“It changed the way they voted,” Saline Township resident Eric Hartsfield said.

Previous report: Saline Township board delays vote on Oracle tax abatement after residents voice concerns

Saline Township board delays vote on Oracle tax abatement after residents voice concerns

Residents see this as a win.

“I’m pretty excited about it. It’s a definite win over what we thought the original outcome was gonna be. It took a lot of work to get this far along and I feel like we’ve actually been heard and that we’re moving in the right direction,” Hartsfield said.

Moving forward, it’s unclear what this will look like and if Oracle’s legal team will try to challenge the board’s decision.

“They changed it. Give them the abatement for what they asked in the original,” resident Jack Foley said.

WXYZ

Community stakeholders agree.

“Like your lawyer has advised you, you have to abide by the consent agreement. Attached to it was an IFT application, and in that it had $4 billion, not $43 billion,” said Brenda Stumbo, who is supervisor in nearby Ypsilanti Township.

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Tech titans tout progress at Saline Township data center

7 News Detroit tried talking with the attorney who represents Oracle and he said to reach out to their communications team. As of Tuesday night, we have not heard back.

Trustees were not available to speak after the meeting.