Wixom city council takes steps to regulate data centers as 6-month moratorium nears end

(WXYZ) — The debate over data centers in metro Detroit is entering a new phase in Wixom. On Tuesday night, the city council took its first step toward changing the city's zoning ordinance to specifically regulate data centers.

Full coverage of data centers across metro Detroit here

The city has been developing data center regulations since late 2025 and even adopted a temporary moratorium while city leaders studied the issue.

Watch the latest report in the video below

Wixom City Council takes steps to regulate data centers in the city

On Tuesday night, council began reviewing proposed chances that would govern where data centers can operate and what standards they would have to meet.

The city only has one month remaining in the six-month moratorium pausing data center development in Wixom.

Wixom Industrial One, which has partnered with Sansone, is looking to build a 55-acre, three-building complex at a currently tree-covered area off of Wixom Rd. near Pontiac Trail.

Many people at the meeting on Tuesday night were pleased with city leaders having some guidelines.

"All of this puts me at ease that you're not only thinking about how this will impact Wixom, but the surrounding communities as well, which hopefully sets the standard for how all communities facing similar proposals will respond," one person said.

While Wixom neighbors are encouraged, the developers of the proposed data center filed a lawsuit, claiming it spend tends of thousands of dollars on proposals, and it seeks to have a court intervene to lift the moratorium and force the project to move forward.