Wixom residents to weigh in on data center ordinance as city council meets Tuesday night

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wixom residents will have the opportunity to speak out Tuesday night as city council considers an ordinance amendment to regulate potential data centers.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Wixom residents to weigh in on data center ordinance as city council meets

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Council members will also look at potentially lifting the current moratorium on data centers as a company hopes to build a data center along Wixom Road, not far from Pontiac Trail.

The city put the moratorium in place in March while the planning commission worked to draft an ordinance specifically regulating data centers. As the countdown ticks down for that 6-month moratorium to expire, the city council is set to hear what could be included in that legislation at Tuesday's meeting.

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Wixom City Manager Steven Brown said the public will have a chance to weigh in.

"People will have the opportunity at this meeting to make that public comment and give feedback to council about the ordinance amendment or what they think ought to be done," Brown said.

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Brown says things like noise, proximity to residential areas, water, and electricity usage are expected to be addressed in the first draft of the ordinance.

Brown said council will also consider lifting the moratorium currently in place as Wixom Industrial One, which has partnered with Sansone, proposes building a data center at 30625 Wixom Road. The area is wedged between two businesses and currently covered in trees. The company is asking to construct three buildings spanning a total of over 500,000 square feet there.

Many residents expressed apprehension about the project.

"It's a waste of money, it's a waste of water, it's a waste of resources," Wixom resident Abigail Saliba said. "I'd like to have hope that we have other options. Unfortunately. I'm not seeing that right now."

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Steve Murphy, who lives in Wixom but is from Saline Township, where another data center has caused a lot of controversy, says he is very concerned.

"I'm worried about the water, I'm worried about the electricity. I'm worried about the low numbers of employees that work at these places. I'm concerned that they're asking for tax breaks already," Wixom resident Steve Murphy said.

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Murphy says he doesn't see how the addition of a data center would benefit Wixom and believes, in the long run, it will cost millions of jobs.

"I think it’s going to be a disaster myself," said Murphy. " I think there’s a place for it; obviously, AI has made everyone’s life a little bit easier, but I think they need to slow down, pump the brakes, think things out, and that’s not happening right now."

"Absolutely not. Those guys can pay for their own stuff. Take it out there where there's space. Arizona, New Mexico, California," Wixom resident David Pierce said when asked if he would support a data center being built in Wixom.

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At least one resident 7 News Detroit spoke to off camera supported the project in hopes of job creation.

The meeting is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Wixom City Council chambers. The city has prepared two overflow spaces in case of a big turnout.

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