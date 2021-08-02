Dave Chapelle to reopen Fillmore Detroit with 4 shows; guests subject to rapid COVID-19 test

(WXYZ) — Comedian Dave Chapelle will perform the first shows at The Fillmore Detroit next week, reopening the venue after more than a year.

Chapelle will perform two shows on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and one show each on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Thursday, Aug. 12.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 2 at 12 p.m. and all shows are for those 18 and up.

All attendees will also be subject to a rapid COVID-19 test before entering the Fillmore.

Also, cell phones, cameras or other recording devices will not be allowed at the show. They will have to be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.