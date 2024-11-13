Dave Coulier reveals stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit native and "Full House" star Dave Coulier revealed on Wednesday morning that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Coulier broke the news to the TODAY show on Wednesday morning, where he talked about the diagnosis and his symptoms.

He said in the past, he noticed his lymph nodes in his neck and armpits would swell when he was sick, but this time, he found a golf-ball-sized lump in his groin after getting sick.

“It swelled up immediately," Coulier said to TODAY in a phone interview. “I thought, ‘Wow, I’m either really sick, or my body’s really reacting to something.’”

His doctors ran a variety of tests and did a biopsy on the lymph node just to be safe.

“(My doctors) said, ‘Hey, we wish we had better news, but you have non-Hodgkin lymphoma, B-cell lymphoma,’” Coulier said to TODAY. “It was a shock.”

The 65-year-old is from St. Clair Shores and still lives in the area. He spoke with our Brad Galli this weekend at Motor City Comic Con.

Coulier is undergoing chemotherapy for treatment, and said he'll have six rounds every 21 days and should be finished with treatment by February 2025.

“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster. There (are) days where I feel unbelievable,” he said. “Then there’s other days where … I’m just going to lay down and let this be what it’s going to be.”

