(WXYZ) — Melissa Coulier is helping her husband, 'Full House' star Dave Coulier, through his cancer battle.

Dave is Melissa's focus, but she's also carving out time to empower women with wellness summits, including a Feb. 19 date at Emagine Palladium.

Melissa and her fellow co-founder of Live Well Lead Well, Melanie Samuels, sat down with WXYZ to talk about Dave and her efforts with wellness.