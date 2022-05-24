Dave Rexroth, Brad Galli receive Best of Detroit 2022 honors in Hour Magazine

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We are congratulating 7 Action News Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth and Sports Director Brad Galli for winning Best of Detroit 2022 honors in Hour Detroit Magazine.

Rexroth again won the vote for Best Meteorologist, and Galli again captured the vote for Best Sports Reporter.

The Best of Detroit awards are an "annual list of the very best metro Detroit has to offer, as voted by Hour Detroit readers," the magazine says in its June 2022 issue.

Hour held the vote throughout the last few months, with finalists announced in February.

