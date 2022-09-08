David A. Arnold, comedian of Netflix specials, dies at 54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David A. Arnold, a comedian who was a producer of the "Fuller House" reboot and the creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon's "That Girl Lay Lay," has died.

He was 54.

Arnold's family said in a statement Thursday that the doctors "ruled the cause of death due to natural causes."

His family said he died peacefully on Wednesday in his home.

Arnold was a stand-up comedian who gained appeal through his perspective about fatherhood.

He headlined two Netflix comedy specials "Fat Ballerina" in 2019 and the Kevin Hart-produced "It Ain't for the Weak," which debuted in July.

Arnold was three shows into his four-month comedy tour called "Pace Ya Self."