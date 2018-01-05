Davontae Sanford gets $408,000 from state of Michigan for wrongful conviction

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 11:59AM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Records show Davontae Sanford is the latest person to qualify for compensation in a wrongful conviction.
Sanford was 15 years old when he pleaded guilty in 2008. But he says he felt desperate and poorly represented by his lawyer. A Detroit hit man later said he had committed the four killings, not Sanford.
In 2016, the Wayne County prosecutor said Sanford should be released from prison on other grounds.
Under a 2016 law, someone who is wrongly convicted can qualify for $50,000 for every year spent in prison. Separately, Sanford has a lawsuit pending in federal court against Detroit police.
