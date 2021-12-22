Dawn N. Ison sworn as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The United States Department of Justice has announced that Dawn N. Ison was sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District.

According to the release, Ison will lead one of the largest U.S. Attorney's Offices in the country. The office has three locations in Detroit, Flint, and Bay City.

President Joseph Biden nominated Ison on November 12, 2021, and she was confirmed by the Senate on December 14, 2021.

The release also mentions that Ison served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, where she has prosecuted drug trafficking offenses at the highest level in the Office’s Drug Task Force Unit.