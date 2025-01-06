Dax Shepard spends the Golden Globes watching the Lions game

(WXYZ) — There were plenty of stars at the Detroit Lions game on Sunday night – but two metro Detroiters who weren't there were husband-wife duo Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell.

Both were attending the annual Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday night, but that didn't stop them from watching the game.

Bell, who is from Huntington Woods, posted a video to her Instagram stories showing Shepard watching the game on his phone with the hashtag #priorities.

You can check out the video, reposted by the NFL, here.