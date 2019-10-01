Day 15 of strike: Progress is slowing due to how GM, UAW negotiation is being conducted, sources say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’re learning new information tonight about the contract talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union. According to sources familiar with the talks inside GM headquarters, an issue slowing progress in talks is HOW they are being conducted.

The union wants all of their participating negotiators and staff in one room at the main table. GM on the other side wants issues to be resolved in smaller groups or committees.

The sources say this is affecting progress on contractual issues.

This is the third week of the strike, day 15.

Talks have ended for Monday tonight but will continue in the morning.