Day 15 of strike: Progress is slowing due to how GM, UAW negotiation is being conducted, sources say

FLINT, MI - SEPTEMBER 16: United Auto Workers (UAW) members picket at a gate at the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant after the UAW declared a national strike against GM at midnight on September 16, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. It is the first national strike the UAW has declared since 1982. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’re learning new information tonight about the contract talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union. According to sources familiar with the talks inside GM headquarters, an issue slowing progress in talks is HOW they are being conducted.
The union wants all of their participating negotiators and staff in one room at the main table. GM on the other side wants issues to be resolved in smaller groups or committees.
The sources say this is affecting progress on contractual issues.
This is the third week of the strike, day 15.
Talks have ended for Monday tonight but will continue in the morning.
