YPSILANTI, Mich. — Summer is almost here, and metro Detroit parents who still need child care options have time to sign their kids up for day camp.

Watch Tony's report below

Day camps still available across metro Detroit for summer child care options

WXYZ

4-year-old Eden is set to spend the next few months at day camp. Her grandfather, Tim Keeler, said the decision was an easy one.

WXYZ

"It's close by, easy access, and they do a lot of fun stuff during the summer," Keeler said.

One popular destination for day campers across the region is Rolling Hills County Park in Ypsilanti, which includes a waterpark operated by the county.

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"Camps come from all over Metro Detroit," said Jeff Miller, superintendent at Rolling Hills County Park.

Miller described the park as a standout option for families and camp organizers alike.

"It's kind of a hidden gem in Southeastern Washtenaw County," Miller said.

Rolling Hills offers its own one-week day camps throughout the summer at $250 per camper, per week. Miller outlined what campers can expect.

"A lot of things that we offer is just getting out into nature. We have park naturalists coming in to do programming. Water park visits before the park even opens. They get in here, like special access, which is great. Arts and crafts, and soccer, and different activities for them to kind of enjoy throughout the day," Miller said.

The park draws significant attendance during its operating season.

"We get over 100,000 guests per year, just in that three-month span that we're open," Miller said.

For families looking for a free option, Bright Futures 21st Century Learning Community operates 22 free summer-long day camps at public schools across the area. The program is federally funded and serves up to 1,500 kids in grades K-12.

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Suzie Staley, director of Bright Futures 21st Century Learning Community, said spots are still open.

"But we do still have availability. In Westland, we're going full-day this summer. Ypsilanti and Romulus will be half-day in the afternoons," Staley said.

The free camps include meals and activities at no cost to families.

"No cost. Breakfast, lunch, a snack, activities, field trips, at no cost to families," Staley said.

Free Bright Futures camps are located at the following schools:



Adams Middle School (Wayne-Westland)

Romulus High School (Romulus)

Ypsilanti Middle School, Erickson Elementary, and Ford Early Learning Center (Ypsilanti)

Experts say parents who have not yet signed their kids up for camp should check with their local school district to find available options.

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