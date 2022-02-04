Days later: Many metro Detroit areas still dealing with snow-covered roads

(WXYZ) — As the clock struck 6 a.m. Thursday morning, Detroit plow contractors began clearing more than 1,880 miles of residential streets. A difficult mission considering Michigan's southeast region was hit by not one, but two storm systems.

Thursday afternoon, the Director of Detroit's Department of Public Works Ron Brundidge explained how the city has a satellite center where he can monitor road conditions through hundreds of traffic cameras.

He says they will send inspectors out to make sure contractors do their job.

But as a regular walker, Matthew Pitcock of Detroit is also asking residents to remember their sidewalks.

"Please do it," he said. "I definitely have become a much better shoveler myself since walking everywhere."

Summer Dawes lives in Monroe County where snowfall totals weren't nearly as high as expected, yet she's still not thrilled with the cleanup.

"This is the first time I've been out in two days to do it," she said. "I hate the snow, if I could live in Florida I would."

Whether you got a lot or a little snow, Oakland County officials are urging you to drive carefully.

"You may encounter, you know, roads that are running in great shape. And you may encounter roads that are completely covered over and anything in between slushy, slippery," Road Commissioner for Oakland County Craig Bryson said. "And please slow down."

And for Detroit residents, Brundridge says patience is a virtue.

"Wait until 6 p.m. Friday evening and if it is still not done, let us know," he said.

The city does expect plowing to take longer this year than in years past because they've added a lot of speed bumps to residential streets which slows trucks down.