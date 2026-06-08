DCFC hosting USA & Mexico World Cup watch parties across Detroit

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC is celebrating the start of the World Cup with watch parties for both USA and Mexico group stage games.

The watch parties will take place across metro Detroit, and will be free for all ages. Limited spots are available, and you must register in advance.

According to the team, there will be food and drinks available for purchase, and all events begin 60 minutes before kickoff.

Details for each watch party are below.

USA Watch Parties:



June 12 - 9 p.m. - Campus Martius - Register here

June 19 - 3 p.m. - Campus Martius - Register here

June 25 - 10 p.m. - Detroit City Fieldhouse

Mexico Watch Parties:

