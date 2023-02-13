DDOT adds 10 new clean-diesel buses to its fleet, looking to hire 100 drivers

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) is adding 10 new clean diesel buses to its fleet, the city announced on Monday.

This is the newest addition after the city added 28 new buses last August, and the city is expected to take delivery of them in the spring.

According to the city, it will complete DDOT's fleet replacement of more than 150 new coaches since the conversion began in 2016.

DDOT said that with the new buses, the DDOT fleet becomes the youngest and most environmentally-friendly fleet to date.

The organization is also looking to hire 100 new transit operators to drive these buses. Operator duties include driving motor coaches and wheelchair lifts, collecting and ensuring correct fair, providing location and more. You have to have a high school or GED and valid Michigan driver's license.

“DDOT continues to provide quality, safe, and reliable transit to its riders, and cycling in new coaches play a large part in that,” DDOT’ Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby sai in a statement. “Newer coaches are better for the environment, cheaper to maintain, more reliable and are more comfortable for riders, which makes it a win-win-win for Detroit.”

The new buses also feature amenities like bicycle racks, video infotainment, and USB charger