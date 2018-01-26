DDOT hiring transportation equipment operators, coach service attendants

Fair
(WXYZ) - The Detroit Department of Transportation is now hiring transportation equipment operators and coach service attendants.
A job fair will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wayne County Community College's Eastern Campus.
Applicants must have a valid driver's license. Preference is given to Detroit residents and veterans.
For immediate consideration, please apply online prior to the event here.
