DDOT hiring transportation equipment operators, coach service attendants

8:53 PM, Jan 25, 2018
(WXYZ) - The Detroit Department of Transportation is now hiring transportation equipment operators and coach service attendants.

A job fair will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wayne County Community College's Eastern Campus.

Applicants must have a valid driver's license. Preference is given to Detroit residents and veterans. 

For immediate consideration, please apply online prior to the event here.                                                                                                                             

