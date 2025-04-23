DEA National Take Back Day set for Saturday, April 26; find a location near you

(WXYZ) — The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Take Back Day is returning this weekend to help prevent prescription drug misuse.

According to the DEA, this will be the 28th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It will take place Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with thousands of collection sites across the U.S.

The DEA and its partners will accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, such as cough syrups, must remain tightly sealed in their original containers. They will also accept vaping devices and cartridges if lithium batteries are removed.

You can find a location near you by visiting the DEA's website.

Some locations in metro Detroit include:

