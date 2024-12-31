Deadline to apply for Michigan Reconnect is December 31

(WXYZ) — The deadline to apply for the Michigan Reconnect program is tomorrow night, December 31, at midnight.

The Reconnect program provides eligible students with a chance to work toward an associate degree or Pell-eligible skills certificate at in-district community colleges, tuition-free.

To be eligible, you just need to:



Be at least 21 years of age.

Apply and enroll in a community or tribal college no later than summer semester 2025.

Complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

Have lived in Michigan since July 1 of the previous calendar year.

Have a high school diploma or equivalent or certificate of completion.

Have not yet completed a college degree.

Click here for more information and to apply.

