Deadline to apply for Michigan Reconnect is December 31

(WXYZ) — The deadline to apply for the Michigan Reconnect program is tomorrow night, December 31, at midnight.
The Reconnect program provides eligible students with a chance to work toward an associate degree or Pell-eligible skills certificate at in-district community colleges, tuition-free.
To be eligible, you just need to:
- Be at least 21 years of age.
- Apply and enroll in a community or tribal college no later than summer semester 2025.
- Complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).
- Have lived in Michigan since July 1 of the previous calendar year.
- Have a high school diploma or equivalent or certificate of completion.
- Have not yet completed a college degree.