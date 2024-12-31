Watch Now
News

Actions

Deadline to apply for Michigan Reconnect is December 31

classroom computer
STORYBLOCKS ENTERPRISE
FILE: CLASSROOM
classroom computer
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — The deadline to apply for the Michigan Reconnect program is tomorrow night, December 31, at midnight.

The Reconnect program provides eligible students with a chance to work toward an associate degree or Pell-eligible skills certificate at in-district community colleges, tuition-free.

To be eligible, you just need to:

  • Be at least 21 years of age.
  • Apply and enroll in a community or tribal college no later than summer semester 2025.
  • Complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).
  • Have lived in Michigan since July 1 of the previous calendar year.
  • Have a high school diploma or equivalent or certificate of completion.
  • Have not yet completed a college degree.

Click here for more information and to apply.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Have a tip or a story idea? Share your voice with us!