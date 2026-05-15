(WXYZ) — Two separate officer-involved shootings were reported across metro Detroit on Thursday night, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP is investigating the shootings in Ecorse and in Waterford Township.

See the latest report from Waterford in the video below

Deadly officer-involved shootings reported in Ecorse & Waterford on Thursday night.

According to MSP, the first shooting happened in Ecorse around 8:15 p.m. on High St., just south of Outer Dr. and west of Jefferson.

Police say an Ecorse officer responded to a domestic assault involving a suspect with a box cutter. Arriving officers found a woman with apparent cut wounds and bleeding.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, refused the police's commands to drop the weapon, and a taser was deployed bu in effective.

The suspect then allegedly charged at officers, and an officer opened fire, hitting the suspect. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries, MSP said.

The other officer-involved shooting took place around 9:35 p.m. in Waterford. Right now, police haven't released much information about this shooting. The suspect is dead, police said.

MSP only said that it is investigating the shooting, and there were no injuries to troopers or the public.