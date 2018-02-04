Deadly pedestrian hit-and-run accident in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Madison Heights police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident.

A 37-year-old woman from Warren was struck Saturday night while crossing 12 Mile Road just west of Dequindre.

According to police, the driver left the scene eastbound on 12 Mile through Dequindre and into the city of Warren.

Witnesses describe the vehicle as a newer model full size pickup truck, dark in color.

Vehicle debris collected at the scene indicates the pickup may be a 2005-2008 full size Dodge Ram, with damage to the front driver’s side grill and missing the driver’s side headlight and housing unit.

The Madison Heights Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the vehicle and the driver. Anyone with possible information is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100