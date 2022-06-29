Deadly shooting leads to barricaded gun situation in Westland

(WXYZ) — A deadly shooting has led to a barricaded gun situation in Westland.

The situation is unfolding near Wayne and Glenwood roads.

A person close to the incident says the person fatally shot was a 41-year-old woman with two adult children.

She believes the woman was shot during an argument.

Police currently have part of Glenwood Road blocked off as they focus their attention on the suspect's home.

The person close to the incident says she believes the suspect ran back into his home following the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.