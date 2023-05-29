Watch Now
News

Actions

Deadly wrong-way crash along Southfield Freeway in Dearborn

One person is dead after a wrong-way crash along the Southfield Freeway overnight in Dearborn. The crash happened along northbound M-39 near Ford Rd., and a driver of a black vehicle was going the wrong way. There was a head-on collision with a red Cadillac, leaving debris across the road.
Posted at 6:19 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 07:40:42-04

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash along the Southfield Freeway overnight in Dearborn.

The crash happened along northbound M-39 near Ford Rd., and a driver of a black vehicle was going the wrong way.

There was a head-on collision with a red Cadillac, leaving debris across the road.

We're told the driver of the red Cadillac is OK but the passenger had to be taken to the hospital. The driver of the black vehicle was killed in the crash.

The highway is still closed while police investigate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV