'Dear Evan Hansen' at Fisher Theatre will leave you laughing, crying, and laughing again

(WXYZ) — After being delayed nearly 2 1/2 years, "Dear Evan Hansen" is finally playing at Detroit's Fisher Theatre as part of Broadway in Detroit, and the musical does not disappoint.

Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the musical will have you on a roller coaster with your emotions, going from laughing to crying, smiling to serious and then back in an instant.

The musical follows the story of Evan Hansen, a high school senior battling social anxiety who is instructed by his therapist to write letters to himself. One letter he writes was never meant to be seen, which turns into a lie that was never meant to be told and then a life Evan never dreamed of.

Anthony Norman shines in his role as Evan Hansen on the touring production, starring alongside Nikhil Saboo who plays Connor Murphy, Alaina Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Coleen Sexton as Hedi Hansen and Micaela Lamas as Alana Beck.

Other stars of the show include Pablo David Laucerica as Jared Kleinmann, Daniel Robert Sullivan as Larry Murphy and Lili Thomas as Cynthia Murphy.

The camaraderie between Normal and Laurcerica as cousins will have you laughing, and the musical numbers like "You Will Be Found," which ends the first act, will have you crying while giving a standing ovation.

"Sincerely Me" tells the story of fake emails written by Evan and Jared and will have you moving in your seat to the beat. The fun Norman, Saboo and Laurcerica have while singing the song is evident on the stage.

Over the course of the 2 1/2 hours – with an intermission – you see the characters grow as people as time moves forward, and you'll remain connected with the show and realize why it won six Tony Awards and a Grammy.

Tickets are on sale now for the performance at BroadwayinDetroit.com. The show is recommended for people ages 12 and up. The production does contain some adult themes including discussions of suicide, and children under 5 are not permitted in the theatre.

It runs at the Fisher Theatre through Oct. 9, with showings: