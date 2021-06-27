Dearborn city employees going door-to-door assessing flood damage

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Employees with the city of Dearborn will be going door-to-door to assess flood damage in neighborhoods, a release states.

The assessments will be done in east and southeast Dearborn on Sunday, and will be used to get an initial assessment of the number of homes experiencing flooding. Team members will ask a few questions but will not be entering any homes.

The preliminary data will be used when the city applies for FEMA assistance.

Additionally, the city is giving out dry ice at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave., until 5 p.m. Sunday. The ice will be given away at the theater loading dock. Residents can drive up and place the dry ice in a cooler for safe transport.

If you're affected by flooding and miss an evaluation, contact the city to report your flooding to 313-943-3030, or fill out the online form here.