Dearborn Heights elementary school closed Wednesday due to reported cases of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — An elementary school in Dearborn Heights is closed today (Wednesday, Oct. 29) after at least 20 reported cases of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease, according to a letter sent to parents.

Dearborn Heights School District #7 Mark R. Kleinhans said in the letter that Pardee Elementary School is closed "due to an abundance of caution"

All other schools in the district are open on Wednesday, with Kleinhans stating in the letter that the school plans to resume classes on Thursday, provided "no new developments arise."

The Superintendent told us the following via email:

"I am closing Pardee Elementary tomorrow due to the 20+ cases we have of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth disease. I have Enviroclean coming in to do a deep clean and disinfect (spray) all surfaces throughout the building.

The Health Department does not give a recommendation on when to close school however they use 20% of the population of students as a threshold considering it an outbreak. We are under that percentage but believe we have more cases that are not reported and closing will allow for a thorough cleaning."

For more information on Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease from the Wayne County Health Department, click here.

