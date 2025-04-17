Dearborn Heights police ask for public's help in case of missing 16-year-old Tasia Keaton

(WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police are asking the public for any leads or information regarding a missing 16-year-old girl they believe to be in danger.

Police say that Tasia Keaton left Vista Maria, a social services housing facility, on March 14, and was last seen in the Detroit area.

The Dearborn Heights Police Chief, Ahmed Haidar, said they believe the teen was later picked up by someone, assaulted and taken to a local hotel before being brought back to the area of Stout Street and Joy Road.

WATCH: Dearborn Heights police hold press conference on missing teen

Dearborn Heights Police hold press conference on missing teen

Three days later, they believe she was picked up again and taken to a hotel in Redford and assaulted.

The chief said she was last seen in the area of Joy Road and Beech Daly; she was reportedly headed southbound on Beech Daly on March 17. They haven't had any footage or contact with her since.

“We’ve been working around the clock to locate her,” said Chief Haidar.

Tasia is described as a white female, about 5’2” and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The chief said they are looking for any information or new leads in this case.

“For us, we just want to put this out there to the public … so we can develop more tips, more information,” said Chief Haidar.

Multiple departments have assisted in the investigation. A $5,500 reward is being offered for any tips that lead to her whereabouts.

If you have seen Tasia, or have any information, please contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770.