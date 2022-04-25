Dearborn Heights police report officer-involved shooting Monday morning

(WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police say there was an officer-involved shooting Monday morning around 6:30 a.m.

Police say officers on patrol in the 8600 block of Evangeline Street pulled over when they saw what they thought was an unoccupied suspect vehicle allegedly involved in multiple flee and elude indigents in Dearborn Heights and Centerline.

Officers were speaking with a family member when they noticed movement inside the vehicle and the engine start, police say. The vehicle reportedly had significant window tinting.

Police say the driver then revved the engine and drove toward one of the officers. According to officials, the officer then fired two shots as the driver sped off.

The 27-year-old Dearborn Heights resident was later arrested at a relative’s home. Police say he suffered one grazing gunshot wound and refused medical treatment.

An investigation is underway.

