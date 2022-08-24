Dearborn high schools to have free pads for students this school year

(WXYZ) — A new initiative will bring free menstrual products to all Dearborn high schools this school year.

The Dearborn Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the effort was made possible through a partnership with The Pad Project, a nonprofit aimed at “creating and cultivating local and global partnerships to end period stigma."

The DPH says they plan to supply Fordson, Edsel, Ford and Dearborn High schools with pads at no cost to the city. According to the department of public health, the student population across the high schools is 6,500.

“Providing free menstrual products to Dearborn students is a crucial and long overdue intervention to ensure that menstruation does not serve as a barrier to a dignified education. Menstruation is a fact of life. Menstrual products are a medical necessity and should be treated as such,” said Dearborn Director of Public Health Ali Abased in a press release.

DPH said in the release that they plan to begin supplying the schools with pads at the start of the school year later this month.

