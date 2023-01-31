Dearborn man convicted of supporting ISIS, training at ISIS camp

(WXYZ) — A Dearborn man has been convicted of providing support to ISIS and training at an ISIS camp, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.

Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli, 32, was convicted after a nine-day trial and less than four hours of deliberation. The charges were providing and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and attending an ISIS traning camp.

Musaibli is a natural-born citizen and allegedly began looking into ISIS in 2015.

Then, the feds say he traveled to Yemen in April 2015 and continued his research, including downloading propaganda and an ISIS book about how to get into Syria.

According to the feds, Musaibli went to Syria in the fall of 2015 and attended an ISISrun training camp and military training where he learned to shoot, carry and handle an AK-47.

Once he graduated, he allegedly swore allegiance to ISIS and remained with the terrorist group for more than two and a half years.

Musaibli was apprehended by Syrian Democratic Forces in 2018 and turned over to the FBI where he was charged.

He faces up to 50 years in prison with sentencing scheduled on May 11, 2023.

“Ibraheem Musaibli traveled halfway around the world and joined a vicious, brutal, and violent terrorist organization known—and proud of—its barbaric acts of terror,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “Today’s verdicts highlights the dedication of this office, along with our law enforcement partners, in pursuing anyone who poses a danger to the United States—no matter where they are located.”

“This defendant willingly traveled to Syria, joined ISIS, and attended a terrorist training camp,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “Today’s verdict demonstrates to anyone who would seek to contribute to ISIS’s terrorist activities that the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force will be unwavering in its mission to protect the American people by identifying, disrupting, and bringing them to justice.”