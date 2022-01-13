Dearborn man wins $1M Powerball prize from ticket bought at a gas station

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Resident Keith Burge had the winning ticket. It was announced Thursday that Burge won the $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Burge's ticket had the matching numbers of the Dec. 4, 2021 drawing. They were 10-40-45-56-67. He purchased the ticket from a Sunoco gas station off Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

“I like to play the Powerball game when the jackpot gets high,” said Burge. “The day after the drawing, I was at the gas station where I purchased my ticket, and a worker told me they had sold a big winner. When I checked my ticket and found out I was the one who had won I was shocked! It still doesn’t seem real.”

Powerball drawings occur at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each. You can watch the drawings live at www.powerball.com.

