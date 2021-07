(WXYZ) — Dearborn's mayor has released a statement saying he is "managing a health issue" and that is why he has been out of the public eye recently.

The message, which was posted to the City of Dearborn Government's Facebook page, comes after a 7 Action News report questioning why Mayor Jack O’Reilly hasn't been out in public.

You can read the full statement below: