Dearborn officer suspended without pay, allegedly dismissed concerns before intentional hit-and-run

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Dearborn police officer was placed on unpaid suspension and is accused of dismissing a man's concerns less than 24 hours before he was run over.

Murtadha Jabbar Alizairij, 38, is accused of intentionally hitting Haidar Al Fadawi, 40, on Michigan Avenue on Aug. 23, leaving him with critical injuries.

Investigators said Alizairij fled the scene before calling 911 to turn himself in 30 minutes later. He was arraigned on multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder.

A viral video shows Al Fadawi going to Dearborn police the day before asking what to do if the suspect tries to kill him.

An officer is heard saying "call us," sparking community backlash about the lack of action.

Alizairij is also accused of assault and threatening Al Fadawi before the crash.

The department says that officer will serve an unpaid suspension and undergo additional training. The officer’s name has not been released.

In a statement, they say in part "after careful review, it was determined that the interaction did not reflect the standards of service that our community expects and deserves."

As of Friday, police said Al Fadawi remains in the hospital and is stable but in serious condition.

Al Fadawi has been described as a well-known community member and father of seven.

His family is no stranger to tragedy — in 2021, his 7-year-old daughter Batoul was tragically killed in another hit-and-run in Dearborn.

