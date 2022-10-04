Dearborn parents charged with 1st Degree Child Abuse after hospital discovers injuries on one-month-old child

(WXYZ) — Amy Taulbee and Murtadha Almeamaar of Dearborn have been charged with 1st Degree Child Abuse after Children’s Hospital of Michigan confirmed that their one-month-old child had injuries consistent with signs of physical abuse.

According to police, the one-month-old child was brought to a local pediatrician’s office with multiple visible injuries on September 29.

Dearborn Police and Fire Department personnel were contacted and the child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Michigan, where the determination of abuse was made.

Amy Taulbee was given a bond of $250,000 cash, no 10%, with a GPS tether.

Murtadha Almeamaar was given a bond of $250,000 cash with no 10% and a GPS tether as he was also charged with a Habitual Offender 2nd Offense.

Authorities say the 1-month-old child is still being treated for serious injuries at Children’s Hospital but is in stable condition.