Dearborn PD searching for bank robbery suspect

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn are asking for help with finding a suspect in a bank robbery.

The Dearborn Police Department said the incident happened Wednesday around 1:20 p.m. at a bank on Telegraph Road near Wilson Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect approached a bank teller window and passed a note demanding cash. They also say the suspect implied that he was armed.

The suspect is described as standing between 5-foot-10 and 6 foot with a medium build. He was wearing a baseball cap, blue short-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white shoes and a blue medical mask.

The suspect left the scene and removed layers of clothing, according to police.

“The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this crime and utilize all available resources to identify the suspect. We are urging the public to come forward and provide information to help identify the suspect involved in this crime,” Dearborn Police Department Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.