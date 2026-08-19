Dearborn Police: 22 people arrested during demonstration with controversial activist Jake Lang visiting

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — 22 arrests were made during Tuesday's demonstration at the Dearborn City Council meeting, where anti-Muslim, far-right activist Jake Lang was in attendance, according to the Dearborn Police Department.

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Several hundred protesters, representing a variety of groups, gathered in the area surrounding the Henry Ford Centennial Library on Tuesday night.

We're told that no one was injured during the demonstration. The individuals arrested range from ages 18-64, with some traveling from as far as New York and Tennessee for the demonstration.

Dearborn Police was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit, Detroit Police Department, and Western Wayne Mobile Field Force yesterday.

"Our officers met a challenging and rapidly evolving situation with the professionalism this community expects, keeping everyone safe, protecting the constitutional rights of those who came to be heard, and allowing the City Council to complete its business. I could not be prouder of them," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. “We are beyond grateful for the efforts of our law enforcement partners on the state, local, and federal levels. They mobilized alongside our officers to contain a very complicated public safety scenario. Our entire community thanks their assistance.”