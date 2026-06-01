Dearborn Police Department launches new 'Aggressive Driving Unit' targeting hazardous drivers

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police announced that it has started a new "Aggressive Driving Unit" with a focus on hazardous driving behaviors in the city.

According to the police department, the unit was unveiled during the Memorial Day Parade last week, where officials showcased three new Ford Mustang Mach-E police vehicles, which are assigned to the unit.

The team will focus on "aggressive, reckless, careless, distracted, and other hazardous moving violations that contribute to traffic crashes and endanger public safety," police said. They're using Mach-Es because of the performance capability and quiet operation, which will allow officers to blend in with traffic.

"I heard and listened to the residents of Dearborn who complained about poor driving behaviors throughout the city. We are taking further action by implementing this new unit. The Aggressive Driving Unit will strictly enforce hazardous moving violations throughout the city. The addition of the three Mustang Mach-E vehicles will enable officers to operate in a more discreet manner to identify dangerous traffic violators and enforce traffic laws," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.

Last year, officers issued more than 33,000 traffic citations as part of the department's efforts to reduce hazardous driving.