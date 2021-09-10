Dearborn police honored by National Law Enforcement Museum

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — In the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Arabs, Muslims, and Sikhs along with other minorities across the US experienced racism and increased surveillance, which not only altered their lives but also placed a question mark on the meaning of being American.

In fact, according to FBI stats from 2001, anti-Muslim hate crimes were at an all-time high, and Michigan being home to one of the largest Arab and Muslim populations the task to provide protection for the community was unprecedented.

And that’s where officers from the Dearborn Police Department outshined other law enforcement agencies in the country by showing what effective and fair policing looks like.

For Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad 'unity within the community is the solution to extremism.

Over the years Chief Haddad has received several accolades for being a role model within the police community. In fact, Dearborn Police's exemplary work is currently being honored at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington.

Thomas Canavan, the executive director of the museum says their newest exhibit, titled: Post-9/11: The Evolution of American Law Enforcement examines the effects that the terror strikes had on police forces.

The exhibition is open till July 21st, 2022, and for the month of September law enforcement officers can visit the museum for free. Meanwhile, the city of Dearborn is hosting a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The event will be held tomorrow at 10 a.m. outside the Dearborn Police Station.