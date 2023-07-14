Dearborn police looking for bike robbery suspect who hurt minor

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn are asking for the public’s help with finding a man accused of pushing a minor off a bike before stealing it.

The incident happened Thursday on Michigan Avenue near Roemer Avenue.

Police say the man pushed the minor off the bike, stole it and took off. The victim suffered minor injuries.

He was last seen heading west on Michigan Avenue with the stolen bike.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s to 40s. He was last seen wearing a red zip-up track jacket and red track style-pants.

Dearborn Police Department Suspect wanted in a bike robbery in Dearborn on July 13, 2023.

“We take matters involving minors very seriously. Our young residents and their families should always feel safe in our neighborhoods. We appreciate the community’s help identifying the suspect involved in this crime,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-343-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.