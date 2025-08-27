Dearborn Public Schools superintendent chosen as next state superintendent

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn M. Maleyko has been selected as Michigan’s next superintendent, the State Board of Education voted on Tuesday.

Maleyko has worked in Dearborn Public Schools — the third largest school district in the Michigan — for 30 years, the state said. He became superintendent of Dearborn Public Schools in 2015. He’s also worked as a central administrator, building principal and teacher in the district.

“I am excited that Dr. Glenn Maleyko is poised to become Michigan’s next state superintendent of public instruction,” said Pamela Pugh, president of the State Board of Education, in a statement. “Dr. Maleyko has a proven record of implementing initiatives that provide meaningful support to both students and educators. Throughout the search and interview process, he demonstrated that he can bring people together and work collaboratively with a diverse sector of groups and stakeholders.

“We heard from parents, staff, and community members who spoke highly of his leadership—with one parent saying their only concern was losing him to the state. While literacy remains a significant challenge across Michigan, Dr. Maleyko’s background and experience make him well-qualified to lead efforts that will strengthen literacy outcomes and ensure all students have access to the supports they need to succeed. His track record and commitment position him to advance the eight goals in Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan [links-2.govdelivery.com], and to guide our state in making continued improvements to public education.”

Current state Superintendent Michael Rice announced in April that he would be retiring from his role on Oct. 3. The state board says it hopes that Maleyko can take over on Oct. 4.

“I look forward to working with anyone who wants to do what is best for Michigan’s students,” Maleyko said in a statement. “I am ready to collaborate with the State Board of Education, MDE staff, local school districts, the governor, legislators, and all school stakeholders. It will be especially important to listen to the voices of students and their families. I will be strongly committed to furthering the great progress that has occurred under State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice in meeting the goals in Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan. We must move as swiftly as possible to improve literacy achievement, and I am prepared to get to work on that important goal.”

A contract will be negotiated between Maleyko and Pugh.

“He was president of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators for the 2023-24 school year, represents Michigan on the National School Superintendents Association Governing Board, and chairs a statewide English learner committee that he created in 2023. He was on the original steering committee for the Top 10 Strategic Education Plan,” the state said in a press release.

Maleyko has earned several academic degrees: "a doctorate degree of philosophy in educational leadership and policy studies from Wayne State University; an educational specialist degree in educational leadership and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from University of Detroit Mercy; and a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from University of Windsor."

Seven candidates were interview last week from a pool of 33 applicants, the state said. Three finalists were brought back on Tuesday before Maleyko was chosen. The other finalists were Lisa Coons, a former Virginia state superintendent of public instruction, and Judy Walton, superintendent and curriculum director for Harrison Community Schools.

