Dearborn Public Schools to offer free meals to students over the summer

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — Dearborn Public Schools will offer its students free meals during the summer beginning June 24.

Families can pick up meals every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m at Dearborn, Edsel Ford, or Fordson high schools. This student food distribution program will continue through August 12.

“We are glad to be able to provide food for our students and families, many of whom we know struggled financially even before the pandemic caused an upheaval in the economy,” said Superintendent Glenn Maleyko. “With the expected return of in-school learning next school year, we look forward to educating - and feeding - our students in our schools once again.”

Families picking up meals will be offered three-day or seven-day food bags dependent on whether or not their child is in a summer program.

Salina Intermediate will also distribute food on Thursdays, but will only offer three-day meal packs. The Salina distribution will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m..

ID is not required to receive a meal and any student or child under the age of 18 is eligible.