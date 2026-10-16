Dearborn restaurant serves authentic carbonara inspired by Andrea Bocelli

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Italian American Heritage Month is a time to celebrate culture, family, and, of course, food.

At Roman Village Cucina Italiana in Dearborn, one menu favorite comes with a unique connection to internationally renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Watch Tony's story in the video player below:

Andrea Bocelli Inspired This Signature Pasta Dish at Dearborn’s Roman Village

The restaurant, originally founded by Antonio Rugiero in 1964, has become a Metro Detroit institution. Today, multiple generations of the family continue operating Roman Village and Antonio’s restaurants throughout the region.

According to the family, Bocelli spent time in Detroit during a concert tour and visited the restaurant. During a conversation with Antonio Rugiero Jr. and his mother Rita, Bocelli discussed his passion for preparing traditional carbonara and offered to make the dish himself.

TONY GEFTOS Rita Rugiero, 83, shows 7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos how to prepare Spaghetti Carbonara Alla Bocelli

Using classic ingredients, including pork cheek, eggs and Parmesan cheese, Bocelli prepared an authentic version of the Italian favorite in the restaurant’s kitchen. The experience inspired what is now known as "Spaghetti Cabonara Alla Bocelli,” a dish that remains a staple on the menu.

Restaurant owners say the recipe stays true to traditional Italian carbonara, containing no cream or peas, ingredients commonly found in Americanized versions of the dish.

Tony Geftos Spaghetti Carbonara Alla Bocelli, named after the famous Italian tenor

Family members credit the restaurant’s longevity to its welcoming atmosphere, homemade pasta and commitment to authentic Italian cooking.

As Italian American Heritage Month continues, customers say Roman Village remains a place where food, tradition and family come together around the table.

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