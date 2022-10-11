Dearborn school board meeting ends early after crowd becomes disorderly

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A school board meeting at Dearborn Public Schools was forced into a recess Monday evening after parents began chanting with signs.

The crowd complained about the amount of time they have to speak on the matter of certain books in the library that they say are sexually explicit.

Police were on hand.

The school board walked out after learning there was a fire code violation by the fire Marshal, citing too many people in the room. Upset parents said they want their voices heard.

“This isn’t an LGBTQ issue. This is about sexually explicit books, pornography in the classrooms,” one parent told 7 Action News.

Another parent said, “Until there’s closure in the matter, until parents are heard, until our demands and our concerns do not fall on deaf ears, this will continue to escalate.”

The school board meeting will continue on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fordson High School. The board says those who submitted blue cards to speak Monday will have the opportunity to speak Thursday night.

