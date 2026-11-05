Dearborn school leaders outline plans for historic $1.5 billion school bond

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Public Schools is moving forward with a historic $1.5 billion bond after 68% of voters supported the proposal.

Watch the video report by Tony Geftos in the player below:

Dearborn voters approve historic $1.5B school bond

The bond, described by district officials as the largest school bond approved in Michigan history, is expected to affect every school in the district and help transform facilities serving more than 19,000 students.

The long-term plan includes six new neighborhood schools serving prekindergarten through eighth grade, rebuilding or renovating every school in the district and adding air conditioning to every classroom.

“We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us, and with that opportunity comes a tremendous responsibility,” Superintendent Mike Esseily said.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said improving the schools also represents an investment in the city's future.

“The foundation of any strong city is a strong school system,” Hammoud said. “For all the families or young people who are entering the workforce, who are trying to identify what city they want to live in, I want you to look towards Dearborn.”

Esseily said voters were looking for a long-term solution to aging school buildings rather than temporary fixes.

“Go big or go home,” Esseily said. “People wanted to see a long-term solution. We don't want Band-Aid approaches.”

Tony Geftos Dearborn Schools Superintendent Mike Esseily speaks to the media alongside Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud

According to Esseily, the district's average school building is 71 years old, while about one-third of its buildings are nearly or more than 100 years old.

“When you have a district where the average age of a building is 71 years old, a third of your buildings are at, near, or over 100 years old, an investment like this is most definitely needed,” Esseily said.

First phase of improvements

District officials say the first phase will include:



Remodeling or renovating every bathroom in the district

Adding safety and security vestibules to every school

Building three new schools

Debra Ainsworth, who voted for the bond, said aging facilities and crowded classrooms made the investment necessary.

“I'm glad that it passed,” Ainsworth said. “We have a lot of children in our schools, and a lot of the schools need to be updated.”

Jowan Nabha, a mother of four Dearborn Public Schools students, said improving school buildings is important for students and teachers.

“We need better infrastructure for our kids to be able to learn and for better working conditions for the teachers,” Nabha said.

Tony Geftos 7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos speaks to Jowan Nabha, a mother of 4 kids who attend Dearborn Public Schools

Kathi Martin, president of the Dearborn Federation of Teachers, said the union's roughly 1,400 teachers will experience the effects of the improvements firsthand.

“We always say teachers' working conditions are students' learning conditions,” Martin said.

Stephan Petroff, who graduated from Edsel Ford High School in 2024, said he had no major problems with the facilities when he attended but welcomed improvements.

“If you can make it better, why not?” Petroff said.

The district plans to create an oversight committee made up of community members as the massive construction program moves forward. Officials also plan to hold a public meeting to gather input from taxpayers.

