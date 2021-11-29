Dearborn schools collect more than 55,000 food items in 'Battle Against Hunger' campaign

Dearborn Public Schools came together the week before Thanksgiving to collect thousands of food items in the 'Battle Against Hunger' food drive.

Twenty-nine schools participated in the seventh annual campaign from November 15 to November 19 and collected more than 55,000 food items and $3,700 in monetary donations this year.

The food was given to Zaman International. The monetary donations will be split between Amity Foundation and Gleaners Food Bank.

Dearborn Public Schools

'Battle Against Hunger' began in 2015 as a friendly competition between rivals Dearborn and Fordson high schools.

The food drive expanded over the years to include more schools.

“Battle Against Hunger has become a massive effort, and we want to thank our families and our community for their continued support,” said Superintendent Glenn Maleyko. “Teaching our students empathy for those who are in need is an invaluable life lesson.”

Students at Dearborn, Fordson, and Edsel Ford high schools help spearhead the drives at their schools.

