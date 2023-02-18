Dearborn Schools' Education Foundation to host annual Mardis Gras fundraising event

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Public Schools' Education Foundation to host its annual Mardis Gras fundraising event on February 21.

The fundraiser will feature an authentic New Orleans halal dinner, silent auction, tin can raffle, photo booth and music to support the districts' Education Foundation.

This annual fundraiser supports teacher grants for educational resources not funded through the general fund of Dearborn Public Schools budget.

The fundraiser will run from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the Old Bravo restaurant located at 18900 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

Tickets can be purchased via this link Registration Form.

