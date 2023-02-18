Watch Now
News

Actions

Dearborn Schools' Education Foundation to host annual Mardis Gras fundraising event

Dearborn Public Schools Education Foundation, to host, annual Mardis Gras fundraiser
DEFMardiGras2022-2310.jpg
DEFMardiGras2022-2334.jpg
DEFMardiGras2022-2396.jpg
DEFMardiGras2022-2426.jpg
Posted at 10:11 AM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 11:33:04-05

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Public Schools' Education Foundation to host its annual Mardis Gras fundraising event on February 21.

The fundraiser will feature an authentic New Orleans halal dinner, silent auction, tin can raffle, photo booth and music to support the districts' Education Foundation.

This annual fundraiser supports teacher grants for educational resources not funded through the general fund of Dearborn Public Schools budget.

The fundraiser will run from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the Old Bravo restaurant located at 18900 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

Tickets can be purchased via this link Registration Form.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!